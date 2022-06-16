CloudZero Platform Now Certified By FinOps Foundation

Validates alignment with FinOps standards and framework

BOSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the leading cloud cost intelligence platform, today announced successful completion of the FinOps Foundation Platform Certification, accrediting the company as a top technology provider to help people effectively adopt cloud financial management practices. This achievement attests that CloudZero is aligned to the FinOps Foundation principles, such as cross-team collaboration and engineering ownership of cloud spend.

CloudZero (PRNewsfoto/CloudZero) (PRNewswire)

"As an organization, we're dedicated to bringing together engineering, finance, and other stakeholders with a common understanding of their cloud spend," said J.R. Storment, executive director of the FinOps Foundation. "CloudZero aligns with that mission and we're thrilled to have them join our certified platforms list, which helps more companies successfully adopt cloud financial management best practices aligned with our FinOps standards and framework."

The FinOps Foundation is a program of The Linux Foundation (alongside organizations like Cloud Native Computing Foundation) dedicated to advancing people who practice the discipline of cloud financial management through training and certifications. The FinOps Foundation now serves over 5,700 practitioner members from more than 2,500 organizations.

"At CloudZero, we believe organizations need to evolve how they approach cloud spend to focus on return on investment, in addition to cost," said Phil Pergola, CEO of CloudZero. "This requires unit economics, engineering accountability, and visibility that drives better business outcomes. We are excited that the FinOps Foundation is out there beating the same drum — and we're proud to be a top partner."

To learn more, visit cloudzero.com/finops. CloudZero will also be a sponsor at the FinOps Foundation conference, FinOps X on June 20-21, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the cloud cost intelligence platform that puts spend into the context of your business. By aligning engineering, infrastructure, and finance teams around metrics like cost per product feature, customer, and development team, CloudZero enables better strategic decisions, improved unit economics, and efficient spending. Trusted by top cloud-driven companies like Rapid7, Ping Identity, and Malwarebytes, CloudZero works with organizations of all sizes to take the next steps toward cloud cost maturity. Visit cloudzero.com to get started today.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CloudZero