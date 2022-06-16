CX ANALYTICS LEADER, KAY WILLIAMS, JOINS IGNITETECH AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

BryterCX alumnus brings vast CX expertise to IgniteTech

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the company "Where Software Goes to Live™," today announced that Kay Williams, Customer Experience (CX) journey analytics leader and BryterCX product expert, has joined the Company in a newly created role of Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

Kay Williams — Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at IgniteTech (PRNewswire)

Williams is a seasoned technology consultant across multiple industries and verticals, spending her early career delivering professional services with Ernst & Young and Capgemini. She later served as Senior Consultant for enterprise customers of BryterCX (then known as ClickFox), and in her most recent role, she led customer journey analytics for a current enterprise user of the BryterCX platform. Williams' experience architecting business solutions for enterprises worldwide, with a particular focus on partnering with cross-functional teams to improve CX, makes her uniquely qualified to lead the IgniteTech Customer Experience practice.

"Kay is a standout talent and a world-class CX analytics leader," said Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO. "We're thrilled to have her join the team based on her deep BryterCX product expertise and CX consulting experience. IgniteTech is making significant investments in innovation for the BryterCX platform for customers, and coupled with Kay's leadership, consulting acumen and product knowledge, we expect to lead the journey analytics space across industries."

Earlier this year, IgniteTech acquired the BryterCX Journey Intelligence™ platform, which provides detailed insights into CX journeys and creates opportunities to reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. Williams will drive IgniteTech's leadership in CX both with BryterCX customers and through the continuous innovation of products in IgniteTech's software library and the IgniteTech Unlimited program.

ABOUT IGNITETECH

IgniteTech is one of the world's leading enterprise software companies. Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is an innovative, privately-held company and a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Building on its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live™," IgniteTech grows exclusively through acquisitions. The Company continues to deliver on its promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of the IgniteTech corporate vision: 1) to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; 2) to innovate and transform products to the AWS cloud; and 3) to add unlimited value with its one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription, which includes all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

