HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS SERIES I PREFERRED STOCK

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company's 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022.

