Isofol updates start time of live-streamed R&D event on June 20 to 14:00 CEST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company is postponing the start of the live-streamed R&D event on June 20 until 14.00 CEST. The event, announced on June 14, addresses investors, analysts, and media with a subsequent question and answer session.

Following the significant interest raised by the event, Isofol hereby wishes to make a clarification regarding its purpose. Reporting of top-line results will not take place during the event. The timeline that was communicated on April 22 in connection with the start of the data analysis of the AGENT study still applies. At that time, the company estimated that it would take two to four months from the start of the analysis until top-line results could be reported. Isofol can now specify that the results will be presented during the latter part of this period.

Agenda for the R&D Event

The AGENT study – its design, patient population, endpoints, and an update including the current status of the study and upcoming top-line results

The medical need for colorectal cancer patients

The current colorectal cancer treatment landscape and the clinical use of current treatments

Clinical, regulatory, and market access demands for introducing new treatments for colorectal cancer

Q&A-session

Questions can be asked prior to the event by sending an email to info@isofolmedical.com or during the webcast via a chat function. The webcast will also be available on demand on Isofol's corporate website after the event.

Date and time

June 20, 2022, from 14:00-15:30 p.m. CEST

Webcast link

TBA, Webcast press conference, 2022 | Financial Hearings

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:20 CEST on June 17, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck & Cie, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

