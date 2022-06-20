Internet Society Announces New Board of Trustees Members

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society --which celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year as a global nonprofit promoting the development and use of an open, globally connected, and secure Internet-- today announced that four new members have been seated on its Board of Trustees.

Internet Society (PRNewsfoto/The Internet Society) (PRNewswire)

The results of the 2022 Board elections and appointments earlier this year are:

Charles Mok is a visiting scholar at the Global Digital Policy Incubator of the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University. He also served two terms as an elected member of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong , representing the Information Technology (IT) sector.





Sagarika Wickramasekera is currently an Assistant Network Manager at Sriplaee Campus, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka . Prior to this, she worked for the National Online Distance Education Service of the Ministry of Higher Education as Deputy Director - Systems where she actively participated in promoting distance education in Sri Lanka .



Barry Leiba is the Director of Internet Standards at Futurewei Technologies. Prior to this he held various roles at IBM for almost 30 years.





Victor Kuarsingh is currently Senior Director of Network Engineering and Delivery at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. He also co-chairs an IETF working group and serves on the IETF Ops Directorate.

In addition, the board reappointed Muhammad Shabbir to a one-year term to fill the seat left by the resignation of board member Mamounia Diop.

The Internet Society Board of Trustees is elected or appointed by Chapters, Organization Members, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and the board. All four new trustees will serve three-year terms which commenced with the Internet Society board's 2022 Annual General Meeting held 18-19, June.

The current members of the Internet Society Board of Trustees are:

Brian Haberman , principal staff research scientist at Johns Hopkins University

Ted Hardie , Vice President for Global Technical Standards at Cisco

Victor Kuarsingh , Senior Director of Network Engineering and Delivery at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Barry Leiba , Director of Internet Standards at Futurewei Technologies

Luis Martínez, Professor at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico

Charles Mok , visiting scholar at the Global Digital Policy Incubator of the Cyber Policy Center at Stanford University.

Robert Pepper , Head of Global Connectivity Policy and Planning, Facebook

Jon Peterson , Fellow at Neustar

George Sadowsky , former Executive Director of the Global Internet Policy Initiative

Muhammad Shabbir , Research Associate, Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis at the National Defense University in Islamabad

Andrew Sullivan , President and CEO of the Internet Society; serves as a non-voting member of the board

Laura Thomson, Vice President of Engineering at Fastly

Sagarika Wickramasekera , Assistant Network Manager at Sriplaee Campus, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka

The Internet Society Board of Trustees provides strategic direction in support of the organization's mission. More information, including biographical details of all board members and details of the selection process, is available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/board-of-trustees/.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet remains a force for good for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally-connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: internetsociety.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE INTERNET SOCIETY