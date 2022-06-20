Respect My Region Launches the 2nd Annual North American Weed Tour Highlighting Legal Cannabis in U.S., Canada, and Mexico

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Respect My Region (RMR) , a Seattle-based: award-winning media, music, and cannabis company, is pleased to debut the second annual North American Weed Tour (NAWT.) The company will host 250 podcast episodes and Instagram Live Streams showcasing cannabis products, retailers, farms, labs, kitchens, ancillary services, and technology.

From July 10 to December 15, 2022, the North American Weed Tour will review 500+ products and showcase brands across every category in select recreational markets. Respect My Region will feature more than 100 industry leaders on the company's YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch.

"After last year's overwhelmingly successful tour, we're excited to scale the campaign to include more than just product reviews and podcast interviews. This year, we've added 420 University, an educational series with Betty Krocker Bakes and myself, the Legacy Cannabis Podcast hosted by Adam Ill, and the Gas or Trash Instagram Live Stream and Podcast series hosted by Mistah Cannabis. Additionally, our team is launching the Canadian Cannabis Podcast, Northeast Cannabis Podcast, and the Midwest Cannabis Podcast," said Joseph Brabo, Co-owner of Respect My Region.

"Scaling the tour with these new series will allow us to magnify the stories of new brands and businesses across North America even more. This year, the tour has been specially crafted to have a greater impact on cannabis brands in emerging markets while also amplifying the success of industry leaders and innovators," said Respect My Region CEO and Founder, Mitch Pfeifer.

Media and PR partnerships for the 2022 North American Weed Tour include 40 Tons , AZ Cannabis News , Beard Bros Pharms , The Bluntness , The Cannabis Library , The Cannigma , Ganjapreneur , Heady NJ , Honeysuckle Magazine , Illinois News Joint , Puf Creativ , and Skunk Magazine .

About Respect My Region: Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, SEO, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services.

