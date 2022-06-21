CSL USA INC. opens new fermentation facility to produce food ingredients and cultures, bacterial cultures, and probiotics for use in dairy, food, dietary supplements, pharma, and agriculture

FRANKSVILLE, Wis., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CSL USA INC. (Cultures Supporting Life), an independent entity, is born with the intention of offering new technology solutions to meet the growing needs of the US biotechnology market. CSL USA announces the opening of its new custom fermentation facility, located in Franksville, Wisconsin. The 80,000 sq. ft. facility will support the growing Food, Beverage, Health, and Nutrition markets.

CSL USA will have access to strains and technologies developed by Sacco System (Milan, Italy) over its 150 years of history.

Sacco System produces food ingredients including food cultures, bacterial cultures, and probiotics, for the dairy, food, dietary supplements, pharma, and agriculture markets since 1872. Sacco System is also one of the largest contract fermentation organizations in the world.

As an official technology partner to Sacco System, CSL USA enters the market with a strong platform of science and a long history of fermentation experience. CSL USA will promote the full line of food ingredients, food cultures, bacterial cultures, probiotics, and comprehensive fermentation services to customers in the US. This business association will provide mutual benefits to CSL USA and Sacco System, and most importantly, to our customers today and long into the future.

Kyle Griffiths, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for CSL USA said in a written statement, "The new CSL USA production facilities located in the United States will increase our flexibility to serve the needs of US customers, while increasing the global capacity for our worldwide customer base. We believe that the creation of CSL USA will accelerate our efforts to grow in both the health and nutrition and the food and beverage markets globally as we bring new products and service to the US marketplace".

