Deloitte and NYDIG Announce Alliance to Provide Banking for All With Bitcoin

The alliance will help accelerate the availability of financial services built on Bitcoin

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a global professional services organization, and NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, today announced a strategic alliance designed to help companies of all sizes implement digital asset capabilities in their businesses.

NYDIG will work with Deloitte's blockchain and digital assets practice across multiple areas involving bitcoin products, such as banking, consumer loyalty and rewards programs, employee benefits and more.

The alliance creates a centralized approach for clients seeking advice implementing Bitcoin products and services. It will help businesses to leverage the multi-disciplinary professional services of Deloitte, together with the comprehensive bitcoin financial and technology products and services provided by NYDIG.

Consumers are increasingly looking to their banks to serve as trusted providers of financial services for bitcoin as they already do for U.S. dollars. The alliance between Deloitte and NYDIG should help accelerate adoption in a manner where compliance is paramount.

"We envision a world where traditional financial infrastructure works alongside digital asset infrastructure to deliver clients a best-in-class experience with the highest standards of regulatory compliance," said Yan Zhao, president of NYDIG. "We've already started the journey of bringing bitcoin to all by embedding bitcoin wallets into existing user experiences, powering bitcoin rewards programs, and enabling bitcoin-secured lending. Deloitte is the perfect collaborator to help companies take the next step to efficiently execute on these types of projects and meet customer demand with a high level of rigor."

"The future of financial services will center around the use of digital assets, and we are focused on advising our clients on ways to engage in a regulated and compliant way," said Richard Rosenthal, Deloitte's digital assets banking regulatory practice lead and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "We believe this alliance with NYDIG will further drive business growth and is another hallmark of the extensive investment Deloitte is making in enabling digital asset innovation."

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to businesses in a broad range of industries, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com , or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

