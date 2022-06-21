The Hershey Company Donates Hershey Theatre to The M.S. Hershey Foundation

HERSHEY, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that it has donated the historic Hershey Theatre to The M.S. Hershey Foundation. Hershey Theatre is located in the 14 East Chocolate Avenue building in Hershey. It was built as part of Milton S. Hershey's Great Building Campaign, opening its doors in 1933. Today it is a prominent stop for touring Broadway shows and renowned musicians and comedians.

"The Hershey Theatre is an integral part of the Hershey community and brings world-class performances to all in Central Pennsylvania," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are continuing Milton Hershey's legacy with this donation to The M.S. Hershey Foundation, who will be an outstanding steward of this iconic and beloved venue."

"We're thrilled to receive this important historic masterpiece, which has remained one of Central Pennsylvania's finest performing arts venues for nearly 90 years," said Don Papson, President and Executive Director of The M.S. Hershey Foundation. "When Mr. Hershey built the Theatre, the town of Hershey only had 3,140 residents. Yet, his theater boasted 1,904 seats. Mr. Hershey had big plans – not only for his theater, but for his town."

The M.S. Hershey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 1935 by Milton Hershey to provide educational and cultural opportunities for the citizens of Derry Township. The M.S. Hershey Foundation has been operating Hershey Theatre since 1970.

The M.S. Hershey Foundation also operates Hershey Gardens, The Hershey Story Museum and Hershey Community Archives. Learn more at MSHersheyFoundation.org or HersheyTheatre.com.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

