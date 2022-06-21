Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Announces the Retirement of Tom Nelson, John Staten Promoted to Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announced that Tom Nelson, its Chief Executive Officer, will retire at the end of 2022, after a 35-year career, nearly 20 of which were in senior leadership positions at HICV. The company also announced that its current President and Chief Operating Officer, John Staten, will succeed Tom, assuming the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2022.

Corporate mark (PRNewswire)

During Tom's tenure at HICV, the company has grown from its flagship Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida to a network of 28 resorts from coast to coast. From his start in 2003 as Chief Financial Officer to his promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2012 and then Chief Executive Officer in 2017, Tom has led with passion and vision to position HICV among the leaders in the timeshare industry.

"Tom's contributions to HICV's success have been both innumerable and profound," said Spence Wilson, HICV Chairman of the Board. "The growth in our business is a testament to his steady, focused and dedicated leadership, and we are most grateful to him."

John joined Holiday Inn Club Vacations as Chief Operating Officer in March 2019. He was promoted to President in September 2020. Prior to HICV, he held numerous senior leadership roles over 30 years, launching and growing businesses, developing strategies and teams, and mobilizing organizations into action, from startups to companies with more than 7,500 employees.

"HICV will be in great hands with John at the helm. I knew he would be an invaluable member of the HICV family when I first met him more than three years ago. And since then, he has been an impressive and proven leader, involved in every aspect of the business and playing a direct role in every material decision we have made to position the company for a bright future. Importantly, from day one, he has been a trusted advisor, partner, and friend," said Tom.

"I've known and worked with John for more than a decade. He has done a tremendous job spearheading and driving numerous key initiatives across HICV that have helped transform every corner of the organization, making the customer experience exceptional and positioning us for sustained growth well into the future," said Spence. "John's continued leadership in growing our members, our people, guest love, and number of resorts will be of critical importance as we author the next exciting chapter in the HICV story."

"Our future is very bright, and the path forward is clear, thanks in no small measure to Tom's leadership. He has been a great business partner and valued friend. Still, our team's work is far from finished. There is much to do as we continuously endeavor to be the most loved brand in family travel by making every experience easy, amazing, and unforgettable," said John.

Tom will continue to lead the company's strategic acquisition activities through the end of the year. He will serve in an advisory role supporting John and the company through the end of 2023.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the Company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

