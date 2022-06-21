Therapy Brands Expands Fusion EHR to Practices Serving Adult Patients

The purpose-built solution for physical, occupational, and speech therapists is a game changer for growing practices.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands has expanded the capabilities of Fusion, its all-in-one Practice Management, EHR, and billing solution for physical, occupational, and speech therapy providers. Fusion, which services thousands of pediatric therapists, is now available for practices serving adult patients.

Therapy Brands (PRNewsfoto/KKR,Therapy Brands) (PRNewswire)

"We truly believe that Fusion moves the industry forward."

As a purpose-built software for PT, OT, and speech therapy, Fusion's new functionality provides enhanced automation and efficient workflows with a user friendly, intuitive interface. The software also provides flexibility, such as enabling clinicians to choose AMA guidelines or the CMS 8-minute rule in calculating units for timed codes for adult therapy.

Fusion stands alone as a fully integrated and optimized solution for practices servicing pediatric patients, adult patients, or both, allowing clinics to operate and grow their businesses with maximum efficiency. Fusion eliminates the need for multiple systems, and therapists no longer have to settle for ineffective workflows that were not designed with their type of practice in mind.

"The demands on providers continue to expand," said Chris Kalb, Executive Vice President, PT, OT, and Speech Therapy, Therapy Brands. "Our focus on customer experience and the unique needs of PT, OT, and speech providers enabled us to expand beyond a pediatric exclusive software to one that also meets all the needs of the adult market. We like to say that "Fusion has grown up!" now that we're able to offer the same great solution to all practices regardless of the demographics of the patients they serve. We truly believe that Fusion moves the industry forward."

