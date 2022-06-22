CAPEWELL ANNOUNCES ELAYNA ROBERTS JOINS AS DIRECTOR OF HUMAN CAPITAL

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Elayna Roberts has joined the company as Director of Human Capital.

Elayna Roberts has joined Capewell as Director of Human Capital. (PRNewswire)

Capewell announces Elayna Roberts has joined as Director of Human Capital.

As Capewell's Director of Human Capital, Roberts will report to Gregory Bloom, Capewell's CEO, and be accountable for developing, managing, and executing the company's talent management and human capital strategies. She will also be responsible for daily oversight of the Human Resource (HR) operations across all Capewell locations, including talent development, compensation and benefits, compliance, and acquisition integration activities.

Elayna Roberts is an accomplished HR professional with significant experience in talent acquisition and training, specializing in leadership advancement, employee evolution, and organizational development. Roberts began her career as Assistant Program Director at Springfield College AmeriCorps after having earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology/HR, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Psychology/School Counseling from the college. Most recently she held HR and talent development roles at Rowland Advanced Polymer Films and OKAY Industries.

"As a people-centered organization, Capewell is a remarkable company that works diligently to evolve and expand its rich culture. I am excited to be a part of their growth and look forward to the future," said Elayna.

"Our greatest asset is the people who work at Capewell. Elayna's focus on talent and organizational optimization will be an asset to our team as she helps design and build the organizational structure necessary to support and grow the leaders of Capewell's future. Capewell has an industry low turnover and multigenerational team members who have been with us for decades," Bloom said. "This speaks volumes to the loyalty of our team and the quality of the culture inside the organization. We're excited to see Elayna build upon this rich heritage as we continue to expand our global footprint."

Capewell has offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery products for the defense community. The company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

Capewell (PRNewsfoto/Capewell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capewell