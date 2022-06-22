Global Robotic Last-Mile Delivery Revenues Expected to Reach US$670 Million in 2030

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, worldwide robotic last-mile delivery revenues are forecasted to grow from US$70 million in 2022 to US$670 million in 2030. Furthermore, the value of those parcels delivered by Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) could reach US$3.3 billion by 2030. This growth is guiding competition, partnerships, and investments, which address continued labor shortages and high fuel charges.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

Lack of profitability and decreasing time to deliver are among the top concerns for retailers, restaurants, and last-mile delivery service providers globally. "As inflation and vehicle costs rise exponentially, these businesses are struggling to raise prices on wary consumers and businesses, while needing to protect margins," explains Adhish Luitel, Senior Analyst, Supply Chain Management & Logistics at ABI Research. Key initiatives include reducing labor, vehicle maintenance costs, and fuel requirements while scaling to meet demand and customer expectations.

"The use of automation will continue to grow as governments increase regulatory approvals, more companies scale revenue-producing operations- and both consumers and businesses find value in low touch, quick delivery of their items," Luitel says. Providers include Starship Technologies, Nuro, Kiwibot, Udelv, and Amazon Scout.

As these autonomous vehicles grow from university campuses to the suburbs and city streets, companies will be able to judge not only their financials but also the response from the larger communities as they adjust to sharing their sidewalks, streets, and crosswalks with these efficient machines.

These findings are from ABI Research's Last-Mile Delivery Solutions market data report. This report is part of the company's Supply Chain Management & Logistics research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight into where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research