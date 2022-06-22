nCoup, Inc.: SWOG-nCartes Pilot Collaboration Shows Significant Expected Time Savings for Study Data Entry at SCT Annual Meeting

FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Trials (SCT) 43rd Annual Meeting was held last month in San Diego. At the meeting, the SWOG Cancer Research Network (SWOG) poster "A More Efficient Approach to Clinical Trial Data Collection: The SWOG-nCartes Pilot Collaboration" was presented by Chris Cook, applications development director at Cancer Research And Biostatistics (CRAB). The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and CRAB host SWOG's Statistics and Data Management Center (SDMC). CRAB is dedicated to providing statistics and data management operations and leadership support for the SWOG SDMC. SWOG is a global cancer research community that designs and conducts publicly funded clinical trials, with 39 open trials across 1,315 members sites in the U.S. and internationally.

The poster session summarized the results to date of the SWOG-nCartes Pilot Collaboration. SWOG partnered with cloud clinical research software company nCoup to pilot and deploy the company's nCartes platform at SWOG sites to help advance data collection. With nCartes, research sites pull data available in the electronic medical record (EMR), such as labs and medications, and automatically transfer the data directly into the research sponsor's electronic data capture (EDC) system.

In late-phase pilot testing, the results of data entry using the nCartes platform were compared to the current practice of manual data entry. To measure data entry time, an experienced study coordinator was timed entering 43 forms using nCartes. It took 100 minutes to complete all forms, or 2 minutes and 20 seconds per form – a sizable time savings compared to current standard practice. Data quality also improved. To see the complete SWOG SCT poster, click here: https://www.crab.org/documents/posters/2022-SCT-Cook.pdf.

"SWOG and the SWOG-nCartes pilot sites have been exceptional partners," says John S. McIlwain, CEO of nCoup, the cloud software company that developed and supports nCartes. "We are very pleased with these strong results and look forward to now making nCartes available to the broader SWOG community and many other sites and sponsors likely to realize significant time and cost benefits from nCartes."

SWOG and nCoup gratefully acknowledge the leadership and teams at the following three SWOG-nCartes Pilot Collaboration sites, without whom this material progress would not have been possible:

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Kansas Cancer Center, which also led a previous industry-sponsored nCartes pilot

University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute

About SWOG:

SWOG Cancer Research Network is part of the National Cancer Institute's National Clinical Trials Network and the NCI Community Oncology Research Program and is part of the oldest and largest publicly funded cancer research network in the nation. SWOG has nearly 12,000 members in 47 states and nine foreign countries who design and conduct clinical trials to improve the lives of people with cancer. SWOG trials have led to the approval of 14 cancer drugs, changed more than 100 standards of cancer care, and saved more than 3 million years of human life. Learn more at swog.org, and follow us on Twitter at @SWOG.

About SWOG SDMC:

The SWOG Statistics and Data Management Center (SDMC) is co-located at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and at Cancer Research And Biostatistics in Seattle, Washington. Under SWOG group statistician and director of the SDMC, Michael LeBlanc, PhD, SDMC staff provide state-of-the-art statistics and data management expertise for the effective design, conduct and reporting of clinical trials. Research conducted at the SWOG SDMC leads to new standards with respect to statistics design, reproducible research tools and efficient, scalable data management methodologies. Learn more at www.swogstat.org.

About nCoup:

nCoup provides innovative cloud solutions that address specialized operational needs of organizations conducting clinical research. nCoup, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.ncoup.com.

