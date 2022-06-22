Tint World named a top global franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

International automotive styling and accessory franchise ranks among top 200 international franchises for second consecutive year

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has been ranked no. 162 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Global Franchise list for 2022.

The recognition follows the fast-growing franchise's eighth consecutive appearance in Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® earlier this year. Tint World® also appeared in Entrepreneur's 2021 Top Global Franchise rankings.

"The Tint World® family is passionately committed to growth, both in the United States and internationally," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "This important industry ranking demonstrates that our franchisees and our franchise support team members are working hard to deliver the best automotive styling experience to customers around the world."

Entrepreneur determines its global rankings based on a formula similar to the one used for the Franchise 500®. However, in the global ranking, international size and growth are weighed more heavily. Other evaluation criteria include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

For the full Top Global Franchise rankings, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topglobal.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance, and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

