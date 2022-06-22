U.S. News Recognizes Four Clearwater Living Communities in Best Senior Living Ratings

Communities in California and Nevada were recognized in the independent living, assisted living and memory care categories

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that all four of their eligible senior living communities have received "Best of" recognitions from U.S. News & World Report as part of their inaugural Best Senior Living ratings.

"Clearwater Living is humbled and honored to be recognized as a "best" in the independent living, memory and assisted care categories," said Danielle Morgan, president and chief operating officer of Clearwater Living. "Our team's sole focus is to provide the best care and lasting connections that foster pride and independence within our senior residents, and we are pleased that families now have a valuable resource to review as they navigate the important decision-making process of selecting senior living for themselves or a loved one."

U.S. News badges are widely recognized symbols of excellence and are awarded by an unbiased trust agent. U.S. News recently expanded their rankings to include the edition of Best Senior Living. The new rankings include Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care and Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC). These ratings offer comprehensive and transparent data to families trying to decide which senior living community would best fit their loved ones.

In order to participate in these rankings, residents of the senior living community, their family members or an appointed representative must participate in consumer satisfaction surveys. Components of the survey included evaluating the community, activities, food and dining, caregiving, management and staff.

Clearwater at Riverpark earned Best Independent Living for dedicating their time and effort into helping their senior residents live active and fulfilling lifestyles. The community in Oxnard offers 136 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with resort-style community amenities such as a full-service restaurant and pub, on-site spa, fitness center, outdoor pool, theater, putting green, salon and concierge services. Riverpark's Savor Culinary program, which promotes unique culinary experiences to their residents, also recently earned the title of Showcase Community from Sodexo, making it one of two communities in California to receive this prestigious award.

Clearwater at Rancharrah earned both Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care. The assisted living and memory care community in Reno, Nevada provides senior residents with top-notch care services in a beautiful and comfortable setting. The luxury community offers 129 apartment homes, diverse programs, amenities and events to help encourage physical, mental and social wellness. Residents and their guests are able to enjoy plentiful indoor and outdoor common areas including multiple culinary spaces, beautiful courtyards, a theater and learning center, fitness center and a poker den.

Clearwater at South Bay earned the Best Memory Care rating. The assisted living and memory care community in Torrance has made a lifelong commitment to making sure their senior residents live well. By offering services and resort-inspired amenities, seniors of varying needs can live engaged lifestyles with access to the care they need, including assisted living and memory care services. The beautifully landscaped campus offers a private courtyard, gardens, walkways and a putting green. The community's ideal location near the heart of Torrance provides an array of restaurants, shopping and additional medical services nearby.

Clearwater at Sonoma Hills earned the Best Assisted Living rating. The 3.5-acre community offers 90 assisted living and memory care apartment homes. The community's ideal location in the heart of Sonoma allows residents to obtain a balance of independence and support, helped along by Clearwater Living's personalized care plans for each resident. The beautifully landscaped community offers amenities such as walking paths, beautiful gardens, a dog park, outdoor sitting areas, a bocce ball court and a putting green. Additional social and learning activities can be found inside of their spacious common areas featuring multiple dining venues, a theater, art studio, poker den and fitness center.

Clearwater assisted living and memory care communities provide residents with personalized care plans that offer services such as medication coordination, wellness visits with a licensed nurse, assistance with daily living activities, onsite therapy services, complimentary transportation and 24-hour security. The Clearbrook Memory Support neighborhood has been specially designed for seniors with Alzheimer's or other memory impairments and provides easily navigated spaces and an adaptive atmosphere that helps residents keep their sense of independence.

