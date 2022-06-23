Enghouse Systems Limited Acquires Competella AB

Contact Center Software Provider Focused In The Scandinavian And Switzerland Markets

MARKHAM, ON, and STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Competella AB, a provider of a SaaS and On-Premise contact center and attendant console solutions based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Competella offers a complete contact center platform created to enhance the offerings of Microsoft Teams. The Competella Communication Suite includes solutions for contact centers and attendants and is fully integrated with Microsoft Teams. Contact center agents and switchboard attendants acquire access to a rich array of tools, including directory search, presence, calendar, email and IM, along with fully integrated queuing and media control. A principal offering of Competella is an operator console that can be expanded into contact centers. The Competella Communication Suite is sold through a professional network of cloud partners and system integrators.

"Competella offers an easy to deploy cloud-based contact center solution that works effectively in the Microsoft Teams," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "Competella is a great fit for us as we have both operated in Sweden for a long time. We are very pleased to welcome Competella's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse."

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Competella

Founded in 2009, Competella offers a complete platform built on Microsoft Teams. The Competella Communication Suite includes solutions for Contact Centers and Attendants as well as complementary Office User add-ons. Over 700 companies in the public and private sectors primarily in Scandinavia and Switzerland have deployed the Competella products. For more information, log on to www.competella.com.

