HTCIA Announces Keynote Speaker for 38th Annual International Conference & Expo

WESTFORD, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HTCIA today announced that David B. Lacquement, Major General, United States Army (Ret) will serve as a keynote speaker for the 2022 HTCIA International Conference & Expo scheduled for Sept 28-30 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. The in-person event also includes a virtual day on Sept 27 that features numerous lectures and vendor presentations.

Lacquement's keynote, titled, "Sword and Shield: A Cyber Warrior's Perspective from the Trenches of Government and the Private Sector," is scheduled to take place Wednesday, September 28. For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.htciaconference.org.

Lacquement currently services as Arete's Senior Vice President for Government Relations and Operational Intelligence Sharing. He previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection where he led a team focused on safeguarding the private financial services sector from cyberthreats. Lacquement also led a team at Booz Allen Hamilton that supported U.S. Cyber Command with technical and operational planning cyber support. He served in the U.S Army for over three decades as an intelligence officer.

"This year's keynote speaker is uniquely positioned to provide a wide range of insights and perspectives as we seek to provide attendees with an unmatched event that's organized by investigators for investigators," said Warren G. Kruse II, HTCIA International President. "As the oldest organization solely focused on preventing and investigating or prosecuting high-tech crime, HTCIA continually strives to bring in the world's foremost experts. We're honored to welcome such a distinguished speaker to our upcoming 2022 flagship event."

Founded in 1986, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association provides its global members with education and collaboration for the prevention and investigation of high-tech crimes. Holding ongoing seminars, summits and conferences each year, HTCIA is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with chapters worldwide. Visit www.htcia.org.

