PROOF DIAGNOSTICS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH STRATEGIC GROWTH HIRE

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof Diagnostics, Inc. , a healthcare technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions in molecular diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Adam Henry as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Henry brings over 25 years of experience to the company, several of which were spent working directly with startups aiming to disrupt the diagnostics space. He will spearhead the company's overarching growth and business development strategy, reporting directly to CEO and co-founder, Sid Shenai.

"Adam's impressive track record of success in leading corporate strategy, business development and strategic marketing functional areas for health tech companies, combined with his passion for diagnostics innovation, makes him uniquely qualified to drive forth our corporate development initiatives," said Shenai. "We're a very mission-driven company, so it's critical that our leadership team truly believes in our ability to transform the way we approach personal health by delivering actionable insights at the point-of-care. Adam absolutely shares that belief and we're confident in his ability to build upon our early success and accelerate our company's growth even further."

Prior to joining Proof Diagnostics, Mr. Henry served as Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Roche-subsidiary GenMark Dx. While at GenMark, he developed, implemented, and actively managed the company's business development initiatives and corporate strategic planning process to inform and drive the long-term vision, direction, and new growth prospects for the company. Before Roche, he served on the Corporate Strategy team at Siemens Healthineers, where he focused on internal management consulting for the company's Diagnostics division, working across the Lab Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point-of-Care business segments. Prior to Siemens, Adam spent several years at Hologic and Gen-Probe (acquired by Hologic) serving in senior management roles responsible for corporate strategy, business development, and strategic/upstream marketing.

"What Proof has been able to accomplish with regards to developing and submitting an entirely new COVID-19 testing system for Emergency Use Authorization in just two years is incredibly impressive," said Mr. Henry. "The innovation behind Proof's molecular CRISPR-based technology will help individuals finally get the actionable health insights they need to improve their daily lives, so I'm really excited to help bring these important solutions to market."

