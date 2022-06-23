ProPlanner Raises More Than $2.7 Million To Transform Construction Scheduling

ProPlanner empowers construction jobsite teams with a modern scheduling and planning platform to improve collaboration between general contractors and trades to keep projects on time and within budget.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPlanner (formerly Ipsum), a web-based and collaborative construction technology platform, announced today that it has raised $2.7 million in funding led by global software investor Insight Partners. The round included participation from The Haskell Company's venture capital arm Dysruptek, Suffolk Technologies, STO Building Group, Thornton Tomasetti and several construction tech founders including Riggs Kubiak from Honest Buildings and Meirav Oren from Versatile. ProPlanner plans to use the funding to grow its customer base, expand its go-to-market team, and enhance the platform's cutting-edge capabilities.

ProPlanner is a collaborative cloud-based construction scheduling and planning platform utilized by general contractors on hundreds of construction projects in over 10 countries. The platform replaces legacy software tools that are generally not cloud-based nor collaborative, preventing jobsite teams from working together in real-time on one of the most important parts of the project – the schedule. ProPlanner gives general contractors a web-based, easy-to-use platform to empower teams in the field to plan better and keep their projects on time. It seamlessly connects their project schedules with weekly lookaheads and work plans, and seamlessly integrates with other platforms, such as Procore, to enable relevant documents such as RFIs and soon Submittals to stay in sync with the schedule.

"For too long construction teams have struggled to keep projects on time. As we dug into the problem, we learned they were using software that isn't up to date with today's needs and siloes information on desktops, resulting in schedules and lookaheads that are immediately stale and obsolete. From day one we have been focused on bringing a modern, collaborative, and integrated solution to help everyone on a project stay on schedule. This latest investment only accelerates our ability to serve more project teams," said Franco Giaquinto, ProPlanner's CEO.

"ProPlanner has modernized a critical part of the construction process and has already disrupted the construction scheduling market. With a user-friendly platform that integrates key project management tools and supports both pre-construction planning and schedule tracking, ProPlanner already has strong feedback from early adopters," said Nikitas Koutoupes, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the ProPlanner team as they continue to grow and scale up."

ProPlanner was founded as Ipsum more than five years ago in Latin America with Cemex Ventures as an early investor. Now relaunched as ProPlanner, the company has pivoted to a product with a different approach to address a bigger market. ProPlanner has been partnering with general contractors across the continent and has the potential to be the next standard for scheduling, bringing about the next generation of construction project management.

ProPlanner is a modern, web-based and collaborative construction schedule platform that helps general contractors build robust schedules and lookaheads while allowing trade partners to create their weekly and daily activities, manage resources, and improve coordination between stakeholders of a project. Companies like Haskell, Granger Construction, Journey Construction, Novo Construction and Orion Building Corporation are using it on their projects to take their scheduling and planning to the next level.

