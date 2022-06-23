Talend Named a Leader in Enterprise Data Fabric Q2 2022 Report by Independent Research Firm

Report cites Talend's strong ability to execute its vision and outstanding client satisfaction

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, announced today it was named a Leader among enterprise data fabric providers in the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022 . Talend and 14 other top vendors were evaluated across 26 criteria, spanning current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Talend Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to the report, "Talend combines a range of data integration and governance capabilities to deliver clean and uncompromised data to users across a hybrid cloud environment. Talend has demonstrated a strong ability to execute on its vision as well as a consistent track record of install base and outstanding client satisfaction." The report also notes: "Talend is a good fit for customers with large and complex data across hybrid and multi-clouds to support BI, customer intelligence, data science, data collaboration, data engineering, and predictive analytics use cases."

"We believe that being named a Leader in Forrester's evaluation of enterprise data fabric providers is a testament to the value we bring to companies relying on data to drive successful business outcomes," said Jason Penkethman, Chief Product Officer, Talend. "I'm extremely proud of the teams at Talend executing on our vision to ensure that we make data reliable, accessible, and available to everyone in an organization for decision making. This is especially critical during a market downturn. Having trustworthy data at all times provides valuable insights and helps businesses gain agility to accurately identify opportunities and minimize risks."

The report also states that "Talend's strengths are in data connectivity, data processing and persistence, and deployment options. One reference customer said, 'Overall, we are extremely satisfied with Talend and its value to our business.' Another mentioned, 'Talend data fabric enabled us to deliver various projects in a short time frame. Very strong in classical integration patterns combined with data quality aspects.'"

Talend Data Fabric helps businesses leverage healthy data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments to drive business outcomes. Businesses are using Talend to ensure their data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout an organization. In addition to a unique combination of data integration and governance capabilities, Talend offers the Talend Trust Score™ which can automatically crawl cloud data warehouse and data cloud environments, providing a health assessment of data by intelligently diagnosing and resolving data integrity issues.

To read more about Talend's perspective and industry momentum, please visit here .

About Talend

Talend, a global leader in data integration and data management, is taking the work out of working with data.

Talend offers the only end-to-end platform that combines enterprise-grade data integration, integrity, and governance capabilities to unify data across any cloud, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With Talend's no-code and low-code modules, data experts and business users actively collaborate to make data more discoverable, usable, and valuable organization-wide. Over 7,250 customers around the world rely on Talend for healthy data and a healthy business. Top analyst firms and industry media recognize Talend as a leader in data management software.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com and Twitter @Talend.

