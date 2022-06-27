Booking a Vacation Just Got Easier with Princess Cruises $1 Deposit Offer

Book by July 5 for Savings Up to 40% on 2022 Cruises and 25% on 2023 Sailings

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a cruise vacation to plan and look forward to just got easier. On top of the summer savings Princess Cruises is currently offering on 2022 and 2023 voyages, guests can take advantage of a new $1 deposit offer, running June 30 - July 5, 2022. This means cruisers who reserve their sailings to worldwide destinations by July 5, don't have to pay the remaining balance until 90 days before their trip, when deposits typically range between $100 - $800 at the time of booking. Plus, cruisers can take advantage of the current summer savings offer of up to 40% on 2022 voyages and 25% on 2023 sailings.

Sample cruise fares per person, based on double occupancy include:

7-Day Canada & New England on Enchanted Princess ( October 22, 2022 ), starting at $799

7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Ruby Princess ( January 8, 2023 ), starting at $499

7-Day Classic California Coast on Royal Princess ( October 23, 2022 ), starting at $449

7-Day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez on Diamond Princess ( October 16, 2022 ), starting at $419

7-Day Alaska Voyage of the Glaciers on Grand Princess ( May 6, 2023 ), starting at $499

7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Enchanted Princess ( April 15, 2023 ), starting at $849

This offer applies to cruises up to 55 days, and those in which final payment is required are not eligible. All cruise prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The $1 deposit sale runs June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT through July 5, 2022, and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

