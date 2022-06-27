KeyPoint Credit Union Named Top Places to Work

Employees Cite Flexibility of Hybrid Work Model as Key Source of Happiness

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union, one of the largest Credit Unions in California, has been named as one of the San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Media Top Workplaces for 2022, ranking among the region's top midsize companies (150-499 employees).

We are extremely honored to be named a top workplace," said Brad Canfield , KeyPoint's President & CEO.

"We are extremely honored to be named a top workplace," said Brad Canfield, KeyPoint's President & CEO. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, KeyPoint's employees have rallied to bring out new products and services, while continuing to improve member service."

The Top Workplaces list is determined solely through employee feedback in a survey by Energage, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.

With 200 employees and seven California branches, KeyPoint serves over 60,000 Members in the Bay Area and beyond. The company promotes a collaborative work environment, offering high-quality training and support to help staff reach their full potential. KeyPoint also encourages a happy work-life balance, with comprehensive benefits that include paid holidays, educational reimbursement and staff discounts.

"Our employees love the flexibility of the hybrid work model," said LeeAnne Giblin, KeyPoint's Chief Administrative Officer. "Employees feel they are more efficient when they can choose when they need to be in the office. We strive for a workplace that empowers and inspires our staff to help Members thrive financially throughout all stages of life."

Energage conducts regional Top Workplaces programs with 45 major publishing partners across the United States. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, visit https://topworkplaces.com.

View original content:

SOURCE KeyPoint Credit Union