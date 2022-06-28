Colleges Trust iFOLIO® Marketing Cloud to Accelerate Growth

The University of Notre Dame, North Carolina State University, Georgia State University, and Georgia Tech Choose iFOLIO

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOLIO today announces a growing number of colleges including University of Notre Dame, North Carolina State University, Georgia State University, and Georgia Institute of Technology have chosen the leading marketing cloud platform as they accelerate growth.

The cloud marketing technology empowers universities to increase fundraising dollars, retain donors, and personalize engagement institution-wide. (PRNewswire)

As colleges modernize how they reach donors and alumni they are expanding with iFOLIO. The platform is easy to use and SOC 2 certified secure. iFOLIO empowers managers to automate mass campaigns with digital portfolios to donors across all channels (email, text message, web, video, and mobile). It also empowers development leaders to make a substantial ask with a modern digital portfolio shared 1-to-1 in person. Patented analytics and heat maps help development officers understand their customer better and prioritize follow-ups with the iFOLIO database in real-time.

"We understand higher education institutions need trustworthy, flexible, secure solutions to scale to meet their unique needs. iFOLIO is committed to providing the most innovative tools for digital transformation and also for personalized engagement," says Jean Marie Richardson, President and CEO, iFOLIO. "By leveraging iFOLIO's powerful cloud capabilities, our customers are equipped to dramatically optimize how they engage with their communities, so they can help advance opportunities for students and research even more."

Modern Digital Marketing:

The digital portfolios include videos, animated charts, and interactive content bringing stories of students, research and innovation alive. Alumni, donors, and fans can engage and respond right from their mobile phone, tablet, or laptop.

Results Power Expansions:

Georgia Tech, a top 10 ranked research university, has used iFOLIO for 3 years. Georgia Tech Development had their best campaign year to date their first year using iFOLIO, during the pandemic in 2020. First, they focused on engaging constituents. Then they focused on targeted asks with personalized portfolio presentations.

With $175 million raised in 2020, they used iFOLIO for engagement campaigns and for presentations for medium asks, large asks ($250,000), and very large asks (sized $10 million).

Now in preparation for a historic $2 Billion Capital Campaign, they are expanding to over 200 development officers, 40 segments, and 3 million digital portfolio presentation sites.

Empowering University Success:

The cloud marketing technology empowers universities to increase fundraising dollars, retain donors, and personalize engagement institution-wide. iFOLIO's Reverse CRM® enables universities to integrate with other tech, or use the platform as a standalone solution.

The University of Notre Dame, North Carolina State University, Georgia State University, among others have transformed donor engagement with iFOLIO.

ABOUT iFOLIO:

iFOLIO, the leader in marketing cloud software, empowers companies and organizations of all sizes and industries to digitally transform their customer engagement with a flexible cloud platform. iFOLIO empowers organizations to increase their impact through a flexible and secure platform, expertise, and data intelligence. The iFOLIO portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, communications, presentations, gameday fan engagement, and analytics.

iFOLIO powers customers and their usage in all 50 states and 100 countries. iFOLIO is SOC 2 certified and based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit: www.ifoliocorp.com or ifolio.cloud/home

Media Contact:

Ollie Peterson

Digital Marketing Manager

470-223-4818

media@ifoliocorp.com

iFOLIO® Digital Marketing Platform (PRNewsfoto/iFOLIO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iFOLIO