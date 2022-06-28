Ivy Rehab Expands to More than 50 Virginia Outpatient Clinics with Partnership of Synergy Rehab and Wellness

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, has partnered with Synergy Rehab and Wellness, establishing a footprint of more than 50 outpatient clinics in Virginia.

Synergy Rehab and Wellness of Virginia has partnered with Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy. The three outpatient clinics in Buena Vista, Staunton, and Waynesboro provide orthopedic physical therapy in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. (PRNewswire)

"Synergy was founded on an unwavering desire to offer individualized, compassionate care that exceeds our patients' expectations. In an ever-changing and challenging healthcare environment, having a partner like Ivy Rehab gives us the stability and support that will allow us to fulfill that mission for many years to come," said Tobin Forbus, Founder of Synergy Rehab and Wellness. "We are excited to partner with a company that supports our treatment model and will help us expand our specializations to serve our community to an even greater degree."

Throughout his career in various settings, Tobin Forbus perceived a steady decline in the quality of time and personal attention given to patients in healthcare environments. His desire to offer an alternative to this led him to create the private, multi-disciplinary practice of Synergy Rehab and Wellness in 2011. Synergy has allowed him to realize his goal of personally connecting with patients, investing in their care, as well as offering a variety of services to help each patient on their path to wellness for the communities of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Buena Vista.

"When looking for a partner, we seek a leader who matches our culture of upholding the highest clinical standards and who creates spectacular experiences for their teammates and patients. Tobin has demonstrated he is precisely the partner Ivy Rehab seeks out," said Michael Rucker, CEO for Ivy Rehab. "We are thrilled to expand our Virginia footprint and be able to provide high-quality, innovative care with the best patient outcomes as our collective goal alongside Tobin and Synergy Rehab and Wellness."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

