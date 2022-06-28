Misty Baker, BenefitMall Director of Compliance and Government Affairs, Installed as National Association of Health Underwriters Legislative Committee Chair

Baker will serve a one-year term directing state and national legislative priorities

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, proudly announces that Misty Baker, Director of Compliance and Government Affairs, has been installed as 2022- 2023 Legislative Committee Chair for the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU).

NAHU is the leading professional organization for health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, and consultants. The organization serves as a consumer advocate by supporting legislation that ensures the present and future stability of the insurance industry. As Legislative Committee Chair, Baker will direct a team of legislative-minded professionals and help drive state and national legislative priorities for NAHU.

"Legislative relationship building has been a highlight of my work at BenefitMall," said Baker. "As NAHU Legislative Chair, I want to empower and encourage NAHU members to engage with their elected representatives and shape the conversation around employee benefits. In many ways, agents are uniquely positioned to make recommendations on what the industry needs to function at its best."

Baker is a long-time NAHU member and volunteer. She has been a member of the Legislative Committee for 4 years, including serving as Vice Chair. Over the years, she has volunteered her time and expertise to decipher new regulations both from the federal government and state governments, then explain them to members in easy-to-understand language.

In her role as BenefitMall's Director of Compliance and Government Affairs, Baker focuses on helping agents stay current with education, compliance, and overall best practices. She has dedicated herself to developing a series of programs tailored to the specific needs of agents. Through webinars, podcasts, informational collateral, and consulting brokers across the country, she serves as an expert source and knowledgeable guide in a constantly changing regulatory environment.

