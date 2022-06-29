Century Communities Announces 3 New Communities in Sought-After Parker, CO

Century Communities Announces 3 New Communities in Sought-After Parker, CO

Top 10 homebuilder now offering 324 homesites at Anthology North and The Trails at Westcreek

DENVER, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce it's now selling at three communities in Parker: Anthology North (single-family and paired homes) and The Trails at Westcreek (condominiums). Each community offers quick access to shopping, dining and entertainment in historic downtown Parker, along with an easy commute to the Denver Tech Center and abundant recreation at popular spots like the Cherry Creek Trail system and Cherry Creek Reservoir. Anthology North and The Trails at Westcreek are also served by the Douglas County School District.

The Crestone, single-family floor plan at Anthology North in Parker, CO | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Homebuyers can enjoy a versatile selection of floor plans, boasting open-concept layouts and on-trend included features—such as Whirlpool® appliances and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Combined, the communities will offer over 300 new homes.

See available homes and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Parker.

NOW SELLING IN PARKER :

Anthology North – Single-Family Homes | From the $600s

17915 Herrera Drive, Parker, CO

8 single-family floor plans

3 to 6 bed, 2 to 4 bath, 2- to 3-bay garages

Up to approximately 3,196 square feet

Community amenities include trails, parks, a clubhouse and a pool

Anthology North – Paired Homes | From the mid $500s

17915 Herrera Drive, Parker, CO

2 paired floor plans

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 1,432 square feet

Community amenities include trails, parks, a clubhouse and a pool

The Trails at Westcreek | From the $400s

9295 Twenty Mile Road, Parker, CO

3 condo floor plans

2 to 3 bed, 2 bath

Up to approximately 1,316 square feet

Amenities include a community lounge area, plus access to a park and the Cherry Creek Trail

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

The Westport, paired floor plan at Anthology North in Parker, CO | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Condos at The Trails at Westcreek in Parker, CO | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Condos at The Trails at Westcreek in Parker, CO | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.