CESMII Commemorates 15 Years of Smart Manufacturing presenting Two Award Programs at Industry Event

- Smart Manufacturing 15th Anniversary Awards recognize 25 leaders in its origin and creation;
- Smart Manufacturing Innovation Awards spotlight teams and groups for outstanding work in the Smart Manufacturing space
LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CESMII) announced winners in two awards programs at the recent Smart Manufacturing Experience event in Pittsburgh. The award programs recognized the guidance of 25 industry leaders who are credited with the origin and creation of smart manufacturing, as well as identifying 16 individuals and project teams that have provided significant advancement in technologies transforming industrial processes.
"From our origins at a cyber-infrastructure workshop in 2006 to today, smart manufacturing has evolved to empower manufacturers with high degrees of continuous improvement in quality, throughput, cost reduction and safety for the stakeholders in their organizations," said John Dyck, Chief Executive Officer of CESMII. "These two award programs, instituted on the 15th anniversary of smart manufacturing and dedicated to the advancement of digital transformation, identify the titans of this important technology – past, present and future."
Dyck said as part of the presentation of the two award programs, the organization visually chronicled the inception and rise of smart manufacturing (SM) as a technology focus, with a timeline depicting when and how its innovators contributed to its growth. He said many of these originating architects of SM were present in Pittsburgh to participate in the program, receiving a crystal award plaque at the event to commemorate their role in SM's historic rise.
The 25 pioneering members of the SM movement recognized included the following:
- John Bernaden
- Mark Besser
- Maria Burka
- Sujeet Chand
- Jim Davis
- Tom Edgar
- Neal Elliot
- Jerry Gipson
- Bob Graybill
- Bruce Hamilton
- Howard Harary
- Peggy Hewitt
- Prakashan Korambath
- Sridhar Kota
- Haresh Malkani
- Larry Megan
- Michelle Pastel
- Jim Porter
- Sudarsan Rachuri
- Mike Sarli
- Pete Sharpe
- Denise Swink
- Julie Tran
- Jim Wetzel
In addition to the 15th Anniversary Awards, the organization also presented 16 Smart Manufacturing Innovation Awards in categories that included the following:
- Education & Workforce Development
- Smart Manufacturing Innovation
- Energy Productivity Innovation
- Smart Manufacturing Technology Innovation
- S Manufacturing Technology Thought Leader
- Smart Manufacturing Visionary
- Project Leadership
A complete listing of the award recipients for both award programs, as well as a look at the timeline for SM's development, as available at the following URL:
CESMII is the United States' national institute on Smart Manufacturing, driving cultural and technological transformation and secure industrial technologies as national imperatives. By enabling frictionless movement of information between real-time Operations and the people and systems that create value in and across Manufacturing organizations, CESMII is impacting manufacturing performance through measurable improvements in areas such as: quality, throughput, costs/ profitability, safety, asset reliability and energy productivity. Learn more at cesmii.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
