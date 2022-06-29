ENNISMORE TO OPEN THE FIRST SLS HOTEL AND RESIDENCE IN URUGUAY

Ennismore continues its expansion in South America with their latest project, SLS Punta del Este

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces the expansion of its international brand SLS Hotels & Residences to Uruguay with the opening of the SLS Punta del Este.

SLS is part of Ennismore, a global collective of lifestyle hospitality brands, that was formed in 2021 in a joint venture with Accor. Ennismore partners with Accor to deliver scale, network growth, and distribution globally.

Developed by the GNV Group and designed by the global architect studio Gómez Platero, the project will include 80 stylish state-of-the-art hotel rooms and 150 residences, in two SLS-style towers which will feature extravagant and theatrical design, contemporary art and luxury details, all in synthesis with the brand's DNA. The property will offer enchanting landscapes and beachfront views of the 20km of coastline, making it the ideal destination for those seeking adventure.

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer of SLS at Ennismore states, "We are thrilled to be launching the SLS Hotel & Residences in Uruguay, and to bring the brand, synonymous with elevated hospitality and fresh perspective, to one of the most sought after destinations in South America. This announcement showcases the incredible global expansion of the SLS brand, and with its privileged location in the vibrant city of Punta del Este, we know it will be the ideal destination for our discerning SLS guests that continue to seek extraordinary experiences."

Alejandro Ginevra, President & CEO of GNV Group said, "It's with great enthusiasm and bursting energy that we embark upon building SLS Punta del Este, where dazzling natural scenery will be paired with unparalleled hospitality, services and amenities, curated for the standards of the most discerning and sophisticated of guests and residents alike. We are very proud to be part of this project to bring the first globally renowned branded hotel and residences to this amazing city and beach paradise. Punta del Este hosts the modern jetset. Its iconic landscape, glamorous parties, and chic bohemian vibe make it perfect for SLS."

The expansive property in the heart of Punta del Este, will be SLS Hotel & Residences' second property in the region, on the heels of the opening of SLS Puerto Madero in Argentina this Spring.

SLS Punta del Este Hotel & Residences will be one of the most unique vacation spots in Latin America, housing three exclusive restaurants, lounge & bar, rooftop pool, spa, fitness center, meeting rooms and kids club, in addition to an expansive commercial area. Combining exquisite architecture, high quality standards synonymous with SLS, and premier services, the hotel will bring a fresh perspective and a new standard of luxury to the region's hospitality offering.

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and lifestyle brands are recovering faster from the impacts of the pandemic, helped by strong local and domestic demand, in particular, for restaurants and bars. Ennismore is leading the way in lifestyle, with its collective of 14 brands representing 106 operating properties across 26 countries and over 140 hotels in the pipeline, with over 150 restaurants and bars.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, J0&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With eight properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Scottsdale and Saudi Arabia by 2024. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

