H-E-B expanding in Temple, TX with planned frozen distribution center

TEMPLE, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) today announced that H-E-B, the San Antonio based supermarket chain, will be expanding their Temple, Texas distribution facilities with a new automated frozen distribution line. Pending final negotiations with Temple EDC and the City of Temple the project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 sq. ft. and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.

"It is our privilege to continue to work with H-E-B as they grow their presence in Temple, Texas" said Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "H-E-B has seen many cycles of growth and expansion throughout their time in Temple and we are proud of the opportunities they continue to bring to our region. This expansion project, paired with Temple's strategic location and immediate access to I-35, will work to strengthen H-E-B's operations in Texas."

"As H-E-B grows into new markets across Texas, expansion of our Temple facilities supports our commitment to be the best retailer in Texas," said Chad Madison, group vice president of H-E-B warehousing.

H-E-B's Temple Distribution warehouse supports over 100 H-E-B retail stores across the region, from Austin to Dallas, and has been operating in the Temple community since 2010. With over 117 years in business H-E-B is one of the nation's largest independently owned food retailers and sees $36 billion in annual sales. The company is in the permit stage of the expansion with construction slated to begin by the end of 2022, and project completion expected in 2024.

"Temple is a community where growing businesses like H-E-B can thrive. We are thrilled that H-E-B has chosen to expand its footprint in our city and look forward to the new opportunities that will be available to our community," said Assistant City Manager of Temple, Erin Smith.

