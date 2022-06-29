MACH Alliance Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program

Eight winners were revealed at gala dinner during MACH ONE Conference in London

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, today announced the winners of its first MACH Alliance Awards .

(PRNewsfoto/MACH Alliance) (PRNewswire)

The Awards were open for entry to any business across the globe, including businesses who are not Alliance members, and were eligible for submission from customers, vendors, system integrators or any others. Nearly 100 nominations were received across the eight categories.

"We evaluated submissions from a remarkably diverse set of businesses across the world, from Chile to Australia to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, UK, US and beyond," said awards judge, Phil Wainewright, a journalist/industry analyst with diginomica who has been a recognized authority on technology for several decades. "It was hard work to reach a final conclusion on the winners since the impact of MACH technologies on the scope and success of each of these projects was so evident and compelling."

The winners are:

INDUSTRY CATEGORIES

Winners in each industry category demonstrated the business value of their project and how MACH was crucial in delivering better/faster value over other options to deliver the required outcomes.

Best B2B Project Award winner: Embonor





Best Retail Project Award winner : Harry Rosen





Best Health/Pharma Project Award winner: selfologi





Best Hospitality Project Award winner: Wawa

INNOVATION CATEGORIES

Best Digital Experience Award winner: Bang and Olufsen. Awarded for the ability to demonstrate a project delivering unique, front-end experience(s). The winning entry demonstrated the business value of the project and how MACH technologies were crucial in delivering an innovative digital experience.





Best Overall Change Project Award winner: LEGO. Awarded for the ability to effectively manage the transition from monolith to MACH, not only in the tech strategy, but effective management of the change in processes and tools that is required to optimally support the business strategy.

INDIVIDUAL/TEAM CATEGORIES

Team of the Year Award winner: Crate & Barrel. Awarded for the team's ability to demonstrate how its work has helped achieve or exceed objectives and contribute to the overall competitiveness and/or success of a company (customer or own). The winning entry showed how important the development team/project was to the business and what steps it took to accomplish its goals.





Contributor of the Year Award winner: Hubert Odend'hal, Sales Director France and Switzerland , commercetools. Awarded for the recipient's work initiating a series of events in France , getting all local MACH Alliance members together to meaningfully engage.

In addition to Wainewright, the judges included:

Anjali Subburaj , Digital Commerce Chief Architect, Mars

Danielle Diliberti , CEO, Sommsation

Joe Cicman , Senior Analyst, Forrester

Sonja Keerl , President, MACH Alliance

"We are blown away by the interest in our first-ever MACH Alliance Awards and the quality of submissions," said Keerl. "To get a brand new awards program off the ground is quite an undertaking. Our ability to gather such an impressive set of submissions is a testament to the volume of projects utilizing MACH that are moving the needle across a range of organizations and industries. Judging quite literally kept us up at night because it was so difficult to select one winner in each category."

For more information, visit www.machalliance.org.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Megan Lampros

megan.lampros@machalliance.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MACH ALLIANCE, Inc