NetDragon's Promethean Reaches Strategic Cooperation with Merlyn Mind to Drive Classroom Productivity and Innovative Teaching

HONG KONG, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has entered into a US-based exclusive distribution agreement with Merlyn Mind, Inc. Under the new distribution agreement, Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers. With the alliance, customers will be able to purchase Symphony Classroom directly through Promethean's network of resellers.

Symphony Classroom delivers the Merlyn digital assistant custom-built for the unique needs of education — enabling teachers to use voice commands or a remote to control their laptops, interactive displays, internet browsers, apps, and more. Supported by Symphony Classroom's EdgeAI® technology that allows lightning-fast responsiveness, Merlyn frees teachers to move around the classroom so they can interact with students, simplifies everyday classroom tasks, and improves overall efficiency and productivity.

"Promethean's ActivPanel is the interactive display of choice for millions of teachers who rely on our technology to drive student engagement and spark their imagination," said Vin Riera, Chief Executive Officer at Promethean. "By adding Symphony Classroom to our portfolio, we will make it easier for educators to teach freely, supporting a student-centered environment that increases participation."

Under the terms of the agreement, Promethean will have licensing rights to sell Symphony Classroom to new and existing customers throughout the United States, providing educators with innovative solutions that transform learning and collaboration. The Symphony Classroom offering includes feature updates, software patches, and a hardware warranty.

"At Merlyn Mind, we're using the latest advances in AI to give teachers what they want most – the freedom to teach," said Satya Nitta, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Merlyn Mind. "The AI software platform allows Merlyn to quickly respond to teacher commands and integrate with daily-used applications, simplifying work for teachers and in turn, leaving more time for students. We look forward to our new relationship with Promethean, so that we can bring our classroom management solution to a wider base of audience."

