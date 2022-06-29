The real portable air conditioner ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is leading a cool trend in outdoor living

WALNUT, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO BREEZE, the inventor of the first real portable air conditioner, is leading a trend by offering the cooling experience to outdoor lovers. As the latest portable air conditioner of the company, ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is sold to thousands of users in over 40 countries and regions. The company recently upgraded its product solutions, and is going to launch its 1st Fans Day in July.

With a better understanding of its consumers through its Direct-to-Customer strategy, ZERO BREEZE commits to improve its user experiences and product solutions. From this May, customers can order customized adapters from its fans community or official website, which enables more users with different power systems to adapt the products.

"Our mission is to offer innovative solutions that suit the needs of passionate campers, RVers, boat owners, and outdoor lovers, bringing them an extra mile closer to adventure," said Max Ma, the founder of ZERO BREEZE, "with a strategic focus on R&D and supply chain capabilities, we are committed to easing outdoor living with innovations. Thanks to the latest technology adopted by ZERO BREEZE Mark 2, users are able to enjoy outdoor activities as long as they wish."

No More Sweating at Camping Nights

Portability is at the heart of product design. ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 only weighs 16.5 pounds and features 1/3 size of traditional air conditioners. Its micro twin-cylinder compressor is as small as a cola can, reaching the perfect balance of lightness and performance. ZERO BREEZE, as the industry-first to adopt the compressor, also brings a unique air duct system to the small-sized unit.

Powered by a 24V battery, ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is available for up to 5 hours of normal use. The solar panels and in-car plugs also give users more flexibility under off-grid conditions.

Introducing the "spot cooling" concept to the outdoor living industry, ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is designed to cool down the temperature only around users. This technology provides a comfortable environment for a limited area with less power consumption.

Performance Beyond the Value

Summer has arrived. Imagine being in a tent, in a recreational vehicle, or on a sailboat under the temperature of 100 °F with high humidity, the ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 will blow cold air up to 30 °F lower than the ambient temperature. Enjoy a cool and refreshing outdoor summer in 10 minutes.

ZERO BREEZE Mark 2 is available for purchase at $999 on their website.

About ZERO BREEZE

ZERO BREEZE, established in 2016, is a tech-driven outdoor living brand. Since the launch of the first portable air conditioner ZERO BREEZE Mark 1 in 2016, ZERO BREEZE has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of innovative technology and user experience. With its footprint in more than 40 countries and regions, ZERO BREEZE is dedicated to creating an easy-to-use and unmatched experience for outdoor lovers around the world.

For more information, please visit ZERO BREEZE official site: www.zerobreeze.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ZERO BREEZE Tech Inc.