Revenue Teams Can Now Spot Early Economic Warning Signs in Deals

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today launched Economic Pulse™, new functionality within the Reality Platform that identifies, tracks, and alerts sales and revenue leaders when economic triggers are mentioned in customer conversations. Available today, Economic Pulse enables leaders to understand how these trends are impacting deals over time, spotting potential risk and allowing for quick action that can protect the health of an opportunity and overall pipeline.

In the current economic climate, it's more critical than ever for go-to-market teams to immediately understand how headwinds are potentially impacting deals, renewals, and revenue goals. This knowledge also enables leaders to better predict their business so they can make more informed decisions related to investments, hiring, and future growth. Economic Pulse provides leaders and teams with early warning signals appearing in conversations and enables them to analyze how economic conditions are impacting deal win rates and specific areas of their business over time, including by segment or vertical, deal stage, and team, among others.

Economic Pulse comes pre-packaged to detect common references related to economic uncertainty. Economic Pulse autonomously captures conversations, issues alerts, and gives leaders drill-down analysis to see what deals are actually at risk so they can take action before it's too late. The customer voice can be shared across the organization, increasing alignment and facilitating an organized response.

"In times of economic uncertainty, the last thing any business wants is to be caught by surprise when market changes impact their customers," said Gong Chief Product Officer and co-Founder Eilon Reshef. "Such blindspots could result in negative deal outcomes that could have been saved. Economic Pulse provides leaders an early warning system, helping unlock the reality of how their customers are actually faring and the analysis necessary to adapt and better serve them during this time."

Economic Pulse is rolling out immediately to all Gong customers and is included with their subscription at no extra cost. Economic Pulse will expand to include other customer touch points including email and instant messaging in the near future.

The Gong Reality Platform autonomously captures customer interactions into a single source of business reality. The platform then applies proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically surface insights and recommendations at scale that enable companies to make reality-based decisions, resulting in increased operating efficiency and productivity to drive more successful outcomes.

For more information on Economic Pulse and the Gong Reality Platform, visit www.gong.io/product .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

