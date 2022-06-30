Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC Adds VMware SASE to its Managed Service Portfolio

New Service Accelerates Digital Transformation and Supports "Anywhere Work" Across Latin America

MIRAMAR, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions and VMware today announced the addition of VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to Claro Enterprise Solutions' extensive portfolio of managed services.

Claro Enterprise Solutions customers will now be able to leverage VMware SASE in Latin America to implement a Cloud-first approach to security, networking, and edge computing services.

Andrés Mosquera, Chief Executive Officer at Claro Enterprise Solutions, said: "Our enterprise customers have accelerated the shift to a remote and distributed workforce, increasing their need for SASE solutions that meet their unique security demands. VMware SASE used along with Claro Enterprise Solutions' managed services and extensive network coverage offers an integrated solution with great performance that address network security challenges of a multi-cloud ecosystem while empowering digital transformation."

VMware's comprehensive Cloud-delivered SASE solution brings together:

Network performance benefits of SD-WAN

Integrated security services delivered from the Cloud

The ability to support modern distributed applications, which will benefit from artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, for faster problem resolution.

VMware will deliver these capabilities as a service from a global network of over 150 points of presence (PoPs) deployed by VMware and its partners worldwide. In addition, through its affiliates, Claro Enterprise Solutions will host SASE PoPs across Latin America, including Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

Craig Connors, Vice President and general manager of VMware's SASE business said, "Leading service providers like Claro Enterprise Solutions are modernizing their network to monetize services that their customers are demanding. SASE represents the future of networking, security, and edge computing. Our partnership with Claro Enterprise Solutions will accelerate the move to SASE and influence how companies across Latin America grow and support their workforce."

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, an América Móvil subsidiary, is a leading source provider of Network Connectivity and Communication, Cloud, IoT, and IT Managed Services, delivering scalable solutions with layers of security, global expertise, and dependable customer support. More at www.usclaro.com

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

