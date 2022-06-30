InventHelp Inventors Develop Cargo Strap Tool for Trucks (CHK-219)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to fasten down large truck loads without struggling," said one of two inventors, from Quincy, Ill., "so we invented the J & H LAUNCHER. Our design would save time and effort and it could also be used to rewind the straps back in once a load has been delivered."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to apply cargo straps over flatbed trailer loads. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with throwing cargo straps over the flatbed. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to avoid muscle strains. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use and recoil so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

