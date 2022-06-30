TOTAL MULTIMEDIA (TMMI) ANNOUNCES A NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

SURF CITY, S.C., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Multimedia - TMM, Inc. ("TMMI" or the "Company") (OTC PNK: TMMI). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us

President, Michael Kozole announces the appointment of Susan Bala to the TMMI Board of Directors. Ms. Bala will serve as the Company's new Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The TMMI Board of Directors has unanimously voted for the appointment of Ms. Susan Bala to the Board of Directors. We have awaited this opportunity to place a seasoned businessperson at the helm of TMMI. Ms. Bala, a long-time shareholder of TMMI, possesses vision and the determination to meet challenges. Her business acumen will be fuel to move the Company forward with new strategies for its Microsoft Windows based technologies and other compatible products.

Ms. Bala is a former delegate for the United States Commerce Department and an entrepreneur who has successfully built industry and international business across multiple market sectors.

TMMI's Board of Directors, comprised of myself, David Wiggins and George Kearns, enthusiastically endorse Ms. Bala. Mr. Wiggins and Mr. Kearns have resigned their posts as Directors to make way for Ms. Bala to advance her administration."

Ms. Bala accepted the appointment making the following statement:

"I have accepted this appointment on behalf of all of the TMMI shareholders. My objective is to create a solid corporate foundation to prepare TMMI for future opportunities. The world of technology is a fast paced and changing environment in which TMMI was a leader in the arena of video technology. It is my intention to open communication and place TMMI in a strong position to establish new avenues of growth in today's markets."

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player with its patented TRUSCALE TM hardware accelerated upscaler also available as a bundled home entertainment solution in the TMMI Mini PCTM and TMMI Mini PC XTM small form factor Windows 10-64 computers.

TMMI's legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and its high efficiency

TRUDEF™ Player developed for cinema quality 4K playing directly from physical media.

TMMI patent pending suite: TRUPIX™, TRUSCALE™ and TRUZOOM™ - a patent pending, hardware accelerated, real time suite of video scaling solutions for the high-resolution market.

TMMI ADVISORY BOARD

Garrett Brown – Cinematographer, USPTO Inventors Hall of Fame, Oscar and Emmy award winning inventor of the Steadicam™, Skycam™, Swimcam™, and Divecam™.

Mung Chiang - PHD, EE Waterman winning Professor at Princeton University. Recipient of the Simon Guggenheim Fellowship in engineering, founder of Princeton's EDGE Lab – connecting network theory with real world applications, investigating global bandwidth issues.

Hal Lipman – Emmy award winner, former executive NFL films.

Thomas Mackie - Lt. Col. USMC Reserve Pilot. Top Gun instructor. CEO of G-Force Leadership, market expert in digital cinema, cameras, sports and defense.

Ted Schilowitz – Co-founder of RED Digital Cinema, "cinemavangelist" to major Hollywood studio and cinema Technology Company.

Louis Siracusano – President Video Bank. A leading digital asset management firm serving defense, pro sports, education, and science.

Charles Wright – Founder and President of Fall River Investments, author and investment advisor.

About TMM, Inc.

TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a high-quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video. TMMI develops digital video compression and scaling technologies that are targeted to global consumer electronics and provides solutions to systems and products with high quality video requirements.

Safe Harbor Statement:

