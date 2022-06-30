Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored as a Premier Assisted Living Community by Orlando Magazine's 2022 Retirement Living Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their recognition in the Orlando Magazine 2022 Retirement Living Awards as a top ranked assisted living community in the Orlando area.

Watercrest Winter Park is a newly-constructed Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. The community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Winter Park was recognized as a premier assisted living community by Orlando magazine who commissioned an extensive study from an independent research organization to identify and recognize the top facilities and providers in the area in the senior living industry.

This is the third prestigious recognition in the past year for Watercrest Winter Park after receiving the double honor of "2022-2023 Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community" by U.S. News and World Report and the Winter Park Northstar Award last November.

Watercrest Winter Park is ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway with close proximity to upscale dining, entertainment and cultural venues. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

