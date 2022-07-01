National Blueberry Month Kicks Off with a 31-Day Challenge to Benefit No Kid Hungry

At a wellness-focused event, host Nicole Ari Parker encouraged fans to share how they enjoy blueberries on social media; USHBC will donate $1 for every tagged post, up to $50K

FOLSOM, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For National Blueberry Month, the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) has challenged millions of devoted blueberry fans to grab a boost of blue – and give a boost to a good cause. Throughout July, when fans share how they enjoy blueberries on social media, USHBC will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry . Each tagged post on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter (@blueberries), as well as TikTok (@blueberrycouncil), will help raise up to $50,000, which can help provide 500,000 meals for kids around the country. Each post also doubles as an entry for a chance to win a Mood Boost Wellness Package of an Apple Watch Series 7, $50 VISA® gift card, Cosori 5-qt. Air Fryer and blueberry treats.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9063051-blueberry-council-31-day-challenge/

To celebrate National Blueberry Month and launch the challenge, actress and producer Nicole Ari Parker hosted an immersive event at Gallow Green at the McKittrick Hotel. Guests were transported to a blueberry-inspired wonderland in a garden oasis, with a variety of blueberry-inspired cocktails, mocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The wellness-focused event also featured fitness activations with celebrity fitness trainer Joey Thurman, as well as meditation and yoga sessions with wellness and nutrition expert Mascha Davis.

"Blueberries fit perfectly into a healthy lifestyle, especially for busy families. I eat blueberries every day – they're nutritious, delicious and so easy! That's why everyone loves them, said Parker. "I can't wait to see the posts from blueberry fans across the country as they share how they enjoy blueberries for the 31-day challenge. We can all feel good and do good when we grab a boost of blue!"

Blueberries thrive from coast to coast, and USBHC supports blueberry growers nationwide. In honor of National Blueberry Month, growers have pledged to donate at least 70,000 pounds of blueberries to community organizations through No Kid Hungry, ensuring more kids get a nutritious, delicious boost this summer.

"USHBC is on a journey to make blueberries the world's favorite fruit – and that means helping more people get a boost of blue every day. Everyone deserves to enjoy the delicious taste and nutritious benefits of blueberries," said Kasey Cronquist, President, USHBC. "This July, we're excited to rally blueberry fans and the blueberry industry to support No Kid Hungry. There's no better way to celebrate National Blueberry Month than grabbing a boost of blue and giving a boost to a good cause."

Helping more people find access to fresh, healthy foods is especially important in the summer months. As many as 12 million children in the United States live in "food insecure" homes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – meaning their households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. During the school year, many children rely on school programs that offer lunch and, in many cases, breakfast and supper. When schools close for summer vacation, many of those meals disappear – meaning summer can be the hungriest time of year for kids in need.

"We're grateful to partner with the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council to drive awareness about child hunger, deliver healthy blueberries to community organizations and raise funds to feed children across the nation," said Pamela Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of No Kid Hungry. "Every child should have the three meals a day they need, 365 days a year, and our mission is to ensure they do. Together, we can help make this summer a happy one for kids."

For 31 days of blueberry-inspired activity ideas, health & wellness expert tips and mouthwatering blueberry recipes for summer, visit the National Blueberry Month microsite/website at www.blueberry.org/challenge . And, for year-round access to the latest blueberry hacks, swaps and other delicious inspiration, visit https://blueberry.org .

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council is an agriculture promotion group, representing blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at blueberrycouncil.org .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Media contact:

Katie Hill

Padilla

katie.hill@padillaco.com

(646) 218-6010

View original content:

SOURCE U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council