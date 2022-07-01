JP Knapp joins as VP of Sales, while Justin Widlund Joins as General Counsel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , today welcomed JP Knapp as VP of Sales and Justin Widlund as General Counsel. Both are seasoned leaders whose experience will continue to guide WELL Health through a period of rapid growth on its mission to transform healthcare into the number one industry for customer service.

WELL Health Adds New Executives to Drive Continued Growth

The new leaders join WELL Health on the heels of several significant health system wins in recent months. WELL Health also recently announced a $32 million investment in R&D this fiscal year to fuel product expansion, bring on new leaders to guide innovation and expand workflows to improve the patient experience. In the past 90 days, WELL Health also attracted top leaders across the SaaS and healthcare sectors with the welcoming of Ashu Agte, SVP of Engineering, and Sarah Shillington, SVP of Customer Experience.

Knapp has more than 20 years of experience as a rapid-growth sales executive, with a deep passion for scaling enterprise healthcare IT sales teams. Knapp joins WELL Health from Vocera Communications , where he held escalating sales leadership roles during the company's journey from pre-IPO, NYSE listing, and acquisition. At WELL Health he will oversee all aspects of the sales organization, including the annual sales plan and the direct selling team, to fuel the continued growth of the company. In his leadership role, Knapp will build strong partnerships with WELL Health's customers and tap into his passion for helping healthcare executives solve their most pressing challenges. Knapp is based in Charlotte, N.C., and will report to WELL Health's Chief Revenue Officer, John Knotwell.

Widlund brings more than 17 years of legal experience advising various startups and large-enterprise companies in the Silicon Valley and Pacific Northwest, including Freshworks , Microsoft , Apigee (acquired by Google), and NetSuite (acquired by Oracle). As General Counsel at WELL Health, Widlund will lead the legal function, and leverage his deep expertise to guide WELL Health's continued growth as a late-stage startup in the burgeoning digital health marketplace. Widlund is based in Seattle, and will report to WELL Health's Chief Financial Officer, Tom McIntyre.

"JP and Justin are highly experienced leaders," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder of WELL Health. "Having them join WELL Health accelerates our growth curve and brings the right expertise onboard to meet our business needs."

Founded in 2015, WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel, mainly SMS/texting, and in their preferred language. WELL Health integrates with the hospital's EHR/EMR, current patient portals, and other software to maximize the IT investments already made by the provider.

WELL Health was recently named Best in KLAS in "Patient Outreach'' for the second consecutive year (2021 & 2022). For more information, visit https://wellapp.com/well-best-in-klas/ .

About Well Health Inc.

WELL® Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . WELL Health's intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email and telephone. WELL Health helps 400 healthcare organizations facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 40 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

