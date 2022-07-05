Anchor Loans Names Bridge-Lending Veteran Kevin Llamido Chief Operating Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to real estate investors, today announced that industry veteran Kevin Llamido has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Llamido brings 20 years of experience in business development and operations innovation, with more than 16 years in lending operations leadership. He joins Anchor from Dunmor Capital where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Dunmor, Llamido spent six years as Senior VP of Process and Technology at bridge-lender, Genesis Capital LLC where he designed and led company-wide initiatives to significantly scale and grow loan volume. Earlier, he was Vice President of Operations at GE Capital and the LEAN/Six Sigma Leader as a Master Black Belt.

"Kevin is a results-oriented professional with a proven track record of scaling businesses," said Andy Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Loans. "His expertise in technology, operations and talent development will accelerate Anchor's growth and add rigor and repeatability to our processes and platforms."

Anchor Loans has experienced significant growth over the last several years, finishing 2021 with a record $1.8 billion in originations. As part of its growth and expansion plans for 2022, the company recently launched a new single-family rental investor loan, expanded its sales organization and updated its corporate identity and website.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $11.8 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and more than 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

