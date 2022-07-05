Darren Coast Joins Southern Pines Trucking as President, Cryogenic Division

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Pines Trucking, www.spinestrucking.com, a leader in the specialized and cryogenic transportation industries, announces the addition of Darren Coast to their leadership team as President, Cryogenic Division. Southern Pines' Cryogenic Division provides cryogenic gas transportation services to numerous industries including steel, healthcare, aerospace, food and beverage, chemicals/refining and electronics. As President of the Cryogenic Division, Coast will grow the tanker fleet and further diversify Southern Pines' customer base while maintaining the company's high standards of safety, service and quality relationships.

Darren Coast, President, Cryogenic Division - Southern Pines Trucking (PRNewswire)

"My top priority is our drivers. I understand the daily challenges they face and the high demand that exists for their services. Our highly skilled drivers are the reason we're able to provide such safe and reliable service to our customers. I'm here to help them and add to our growing team of professional drivers," said Coast.

Prior to joining Southern Pines, Coast served as the Chief Financial Officer of PGT Trucking, Inc., an affiliate of Southern Pines, and held several key leadership positions at PGT for more than 20 years. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Westminster College and has over 27 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industries. He is a member of the American Trucking Association, the Truckload Carriers Association, and National Tank Truck Carriers. Coast brings his extensive knowledge and background across multiple disciplines to Southern Pines.

"Darren has held many different positions during his tenure at PGT, and we are always looking to provide opportunities for career development and advancement to our employees," said Pat Gallagher, Southern Pines Trucking Chief Executive Officer. "Darren is a great fit to lead the Cryogenic Division, and I look forward to seeing Southern Pines grow and succeed under his direction."

About Southern Pines Trucking:

Southern Pines Trucking is a multi-service transportation firm offering cryogenic tanker and heavy haul services in the continental U.S. and parts of Canada. With more than 20 years' experience in the specialized transportation industry, Southern Pines is equipped to handle any unique shipment needs. Southern Pines provides safe, reliable transportation services, builds quality relationships and offers a challenging and rewarding work environment. For more information, visit www.spinestrucking.com.

