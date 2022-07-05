Toyota Tsusho Partners With Quantum Machines To Provide Quantum Solutions for Japanese Market

The partnership offers Toyota Tsusho customers access to state-of-the-art quantum solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development and implementation of quantum computers, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho), a member of the Toyota Group, delivering to countries around the world a diverse range of products and services, today announced a partnership to offer Japanese customers cutting edge quantum technologies. The partnership will enable Toyota Tsusho customers to integrate comprehensive quantum technologies and build quantum capabilities for the future.

QM and Toyota Tsusho will present at the Q2B Conference taking place at The Westin Tokyo, July 13-14, 2022 .

The emergence of quantum computing will revolutionize many industries including mobility and transportation, chemical materials, finance, and more. Today, the pace and quality of quantum development are constrained by the need to constantly reprogram and repurpose hardware that wasn't designed with the specific needs of quantum computing in mind.

Quantum Machines (QM) has established itself as the leading provider of control and operation systems - the actual "brain" within quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) comprises the most advanced classical hardware and software for the control and operation of multi-qubit quantum processors. QM's OPX+ can support any existing QPU architecture and enables users to execute even the most challenging quantum algorithms right out of the box.

An early promoter of quantum technologies, Toyota Tsusho has been developing businesses utilizing quantum computers since 2017. The partnership combines Toyota Tsusho's unique understanding of their customer ecosystem with QM's quantum computing expertise to provide access to innovative quantum control solutions that support their long-term goals and quantum computing aspirations.

"Quantum technologies hold immense potential for the future of many industries, but not every company has the capacity to develop the infrastructure to support their quantum computing ambitions," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, Co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "Our partnership with Toyota Tsusho will enable organizations to take advantage of quantum technologies to develop new quantum-based solutions that disrupt their industries, without the need to reinvent the wheel, dramatically shortening the time to market."

"Our goal is to constantly provide our customers with new technologies and value propositions," said Mr. Kazunori Mori, a general manager at Toyota Tsusho. "Partnering with Quantum Machines is a natural fit for our mission and will provide our customers with access to crucial quantum computing technologies that have the potential to reshape entire industries moving forward."

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation was founded in 1948 as the trading company for the Toyota Group. Today, Toyota Tsusho operates in more than 130 countries with approximately 65,000 Group employees, all striving to contribute to the creation of prosperous societies. Toyota Tsusho continues to expand as a global leader in vehicle exports and automobile production support. The company has seven operating divisions (Metals/ Global Parts & Logistics/ Automotive/ Machinery, Energy & Project/ Chemicals & Electronics/ Food & Consumer Services/ Africa) focused around three business fields. These are the Mobility field, which contributes to future convenient societies, the Resources & Environment field, which ensures sustainable societies, and the Life & Community field, which supports comfortable and healthy lifestyles.

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the path towards the new age of quantum computing. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale into the thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

