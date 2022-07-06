IMAGE Studios Salon Suites CEO tops Franchise List

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® CEO, Jason Olsen placed top of the list of most inspiring leaders by CXO magazine. CXO features a variety of global leaders in the franchise industry and IMAGE Studios® debuted in the top 10 most inspiring.

"The idea for IMAGE came in 2009, and by June 2010, IMAGE Studios® was born. Since then, we've had incredible success growing and scaling the IMAGE brand all across the country, helping thousands of health, wellness, and beauty entrepreneurs expand or start their own businesses safely, easily, and with much-deserved success," said Jason. In 2016, Jason launched the IMAGE Studios® Franchise and awarded his first licenses to expand the brand nationwide. By the end of 2017, IMAGE Studios® opened its first franchised locations in Florida and Utah.

"Under Jason's leadership, IMAGE has grown exponentially, awarding 190 licenses YTD across 22 states nationwide. 2022 is shaping up to be another record-breaking year with 30 locations open nationwide and another 15 opening by the end of the year," stated Taylor Lamont, Chief Operating Officer. Taylor boasted, "Jason possesses the foresight, strength, and operational genius to scale our brand. He is both a thoughtful and visionary leader, preparing for impending growth months in advance. Jason's inspirational leadership is driven by his humanity and compassion - he's heavily invested in our people."

Creativity, Freedom, Success® are the founding core values for Jason and the IMAGE Studios® brand. "There is nothing like a sense of belonging to a tribe, a community, a group of people that thinks and acts like you do. Entrepreneurs take risks and build something from nothing based on the relentless thoughts and dreams of an idea that won't let up until you execute. IMAGE is the luxury leader in salon suites and we teach, train, and develop all members of the IMAGE community to be the best entrepreneur they can be," Jason explained.

There are currently 190 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon suites at affordable rates for salon professionals – this makes it possible for salon professionals to easily launch their new business and become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides this unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals under one roof, along with the guidance of mentors who are invested in the success of their business owners.

