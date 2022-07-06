MavenNext Strengthens Leadership Team with Promotion of Director of Delivery

-The newly created Director of Delivery position will be accountable for designing and executing the strategic delivery plan-

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MavenNext, a leading, premier ServiceNow partner and technology solutions company, has announced that Michelle Murtha has been promoted to the position of Director of Delivery. Michelle adds delivery and operational expertise, most notably from her 25 years of experience leading IT operations across multiple industries and a variety of technologies.

Michelle has worked with organizations like Intel, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, and StanCorp Financial Group, to name a few. Her expertise comes from a combination of working with these organizations and other high-tech retail, healthcare/pharmaceutical, and local government agencies. Michelle's background is centered around application development and implementation, governance and control, and process design and implementation across various projects and programs.

In Michelle's words, "I want to make a significant difference to the customers I serve by digging into the root causes of problems and addressing issues at the core. Solutions are much more than technology—they involve people and processes as well as organizational culture." As an advisor, she considers all obstacles to success and works with leaders to define strategies that address the varying needs of each organization.

Michelle's specialties include IT service management, ITIL, ServiceNow®, IT operations management, incident management, asset management, identity and access management, governance and compliance, business service management, integrations, reporting, and HR technologies.

Michelle holds a bachelor's degree from Portland State University in Social Science, Business Administration, and Information Services and Quantitative Analysis.

About MavenNext:

MavenNext is a new type of ServiceNow partner—one that encourages both the Now Platform expertise and human transformation needed in today's digital world. The team builds resilient services that mobilize your world of work with seamless workflows, reduced software spend, and customized MavenCreate®. Their proprietary MavenCreate enables clients to realize the full potential of the Now Platform.

Learn more at www.mavennext.com.

