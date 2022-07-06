SB360 CAPITAL PARTNERS PROMOTES AARON MILLER TO PRESIDENT AND SIEGFRIED SCHAFFER TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

BOSTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, LLC, one of North America's leading asset realization and merchant banking firms, has announced leadership changes to empower its continued rapid growth and deliver strategic results for its clients. Aaron S. Miller has been named the firm's new President, and Siegfried "Ziggy" Schaffer has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. To coincide with these appointments, Stephen G. Miller and Scott H. Bernstein have moved into Co-CEO roles and Jay Schottenstein remains Chairman. They will continue to assist Aaron and Ziggy in their new roles.

Aaron Miller is the driving force behind the strategic vision of SB360. He has a proven track record for structuring and managing complex acquisition and disposition projects. His sound business judgment has been instrumental in shaping and effecting many of the largest transactions in SB360's history.

"Aaron's passion for this company is evident. His instincts have led us to numerous innovative opportunities for the companies we serve. He has a signature skill set for crafting sensible solutions for our clients by leveraging the assets of all our business groups. That type of enterprising resourcefulness will define the future of SB360," commented Jay Schottenstein.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to help shape this company, and it's humbling to now lead it," said Aaron. "We've built a great team and we're continually adding new talent to fuel our growth. We expect them to push boundaries, explore new ventures, and expand our service offerings. As I look forward, I think we're just getting started."

Ziggy Schaffer's new role as Chief Operating Officer will provide consistency of execution with each transaction. Ziggy's long career with SB360 and its predecessor companies has been marked by the successful execution of projects across many of SB360's business groups. He is engaged in all aspects of structuring unique client solutions, developing target and working financial models, and providing project management expertise for client companies.

"Ziggy has been involved in every aspect of this business," said Jay. "He's held executive positions in brand development as well as financial, operational, and merchandising roles in owned retail and wholesale entities. Ziggy knows the intricacies of every project and he uses those complexities as an advantage to benefit all stakeholders."

"I'm enthusiastic about my new role and the impact I can make on SB360's future," said Ziggy. "We're intensely focused on helping our clients achieve their goals. Each success story gives us the forward momentum we use to raise the bar on what clients should expect."

Other changes to the leadership team include Joseph Schottenstein joining SB360's C-suite as Chief Strategy Officer. Joseph holds many roles within the broader Schottenstein organization. He is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Leasing at Schottenstein Property Group (SPG) and Schottenstein Realty, LLC. Joseph is also Executive Vice President of Schottenstein Stores Corporation and a member of the board of directors. He holds a position on the board of directors of Designer Brands Inc., as well as American Signature, Inc.

Additionally, Kevin Dooley has been named Chief Financial Officer succeeding Dathard V. Steele who joins SB360's Advisory Board as Executive Director.

About SB360 Capital Partners – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory and commercial real estate investment. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.

