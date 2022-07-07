Lodi's Harney Lane Launches "Savor the Flavors of Summer" Campaign to Inspire Pairing Grilled Food with Wine

LODI, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harney Lane Winery ("Harney Lane" or the "Company"), fifth-generation, family-owned and operated estate-grown winery in the Lodi appellation, is announcing the launch of the "Savor the Flavors of Summer" campaign. In anticipation of summer entertaining throughout July and August, Harney Lane is promoting the celebration of special moments shared with friends and family through the marriage of food and wine.

We invite you to "savor the flavors of summer" with our Traeger Ranger giveaway and Handbook to Grilled Food and Wine.

In response to consumer demand for home cooking inspiration and the desire to learn more about food and wine pairings, Harney Lane will be sharing a variation of ways wine lovers can indulge in the flavors of summer. The campaign includes their Handbook to Grilled Food & Wine, featuring multiple recipes created by talented food influencers, announcing a social media Traeger Ranger giveaway, and supporting local businesses by giving away gift cards to various Lodi area restaurants.

Harney Lane's "Savor the Flavors of Summer" giveaway will begin on Sunday, July 10th at 12 PM PST and end on Sunday, July 17th at 11:59 PM PST. To enter, follow along on the company's Instagram or Facebook for updates and a chance to win a Traeger Ranger grill, as well as a Harney Lane and Lakewood Meats gift card.

"We believe in savoring every special, and small, moment and sharing them with great company," said Kelly Mantel, Director of Marketing at Harney Lane. "Wine brands are no longer just selling wine, but inspiring a lifestyle and adding value to the lives of their consumers. With this in mind, our company purpose remains to positively influence the lives of all we interact with."

The company has partnered with Erin Lynch (@platingsandpairings), Derek Campanile (@dadwithapan), Keith and Jackie Lampkin (@supermancooks), and Nicole Silva (@madameappetite), to create unique grilling recipes to pair with select Harney Lane wine.

"Grilling is a summer staple, and we want consumers to think of wine synonymously with outdoor entertainment," Mantel added. "With most people throwing dinner parties or backyard barbeques, it is our intention to encourage people to savor the moment by opening a bottle of Harney Lane wine."

Harney Lane invites you to partake in the "Savor the Flavors of Summer" fun by reading the Handbook to Grilled Food and Wine and following along on social media for updates and giveaways.

