Krystal Klean Announces Acquisition of Under Pressure Washing

SARASOTA, Fla., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Klean , the Southeast's leading building care company, announced the finalization of an acquisition of Under Pressure Washing which serves the Sarasota, Florida area. Krystal Klean is part of the United States' leading building care organization FLEETWASH.

The acquisition represents the 108th for the group.

"This really expands our capacity. We can continue to provide the same service to our customers but also offer a larger range of services including additional commercial services", said Brian Lipker.

Brian and Leatt Lipker founded the company in 1996 and today it serves more than 10,000 customers with a variety of pressure washing and sealing services.

"If you have a cleaning or coating business with annual revenues between $200K and $200M we'd like to talk", said Jeremy Morgan of Krystal Klean. "Come join the Krystal Klean and FLEETWASH family."

About Krystal Klean

Krystal Klean is the Southeast United States leading building care company. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Krystal Klean offers a full range of painting, pressure washing, sealing and coating, window cleaning, and waterproofing services. With more than 135 team members and a fleet of specialized equipment, Krystal Klean is equipped to service any type of building. For more information visit https://www.krystalklean.com/acquisitions .

About Under Pressure Washing

Under Pressure Washing is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida and serves the greater Sarasota area. For more than 25 years the company has been a leader in residential and commercial pressure washing with a specialty in homes, decks, pools and walkways. For more information visit https://www.pressurewashnow.com .

