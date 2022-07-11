Bitcoin of America's Customer Service is Advancing the Cryptocurrency Industry

CHICAGO , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular BTM operator, Bitcoin of America, is changing the way we think about the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin of America is a virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). They currently have 2,500 plus Bitcoin ATM locations across 31 states. They offer Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Bitcoin Cash options to purchase in major cities.

Bitcoin of America BTM Location (PRNewswire)

Bitcoin of America has made some major updates to their customer support services. The popular operator recognized the struggle that many customers go through when they are new to the cryptocurrency industry and decided it was time to change their approach. Bitcoin of America has a quick response time and a high answer rate. This has made it a breeze for customers since they typically never have to wait in a call line. They even provide their customers with real Bitcoin expert agents, unlike many operators in the industry.

Bitcoin of America's support is available daily. The popular operator has already seen major success in educating their customers. This is due to the very knowledgeable support team. Bitcoin of America's team can help with anything from basic cryptocurrency questions to how to use a Bitcoin ATM. The team is focused on their customers and creating a personalized experience. Bitcoin of America is hoping that their new top of the line customer support will help create a better user experience.

