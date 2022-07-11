GigaOm Names Commvault 'Frontrunner' and 'Outperformer' in Hybrid Cloud Data Protection

Leading Research Firm Names Metallic best-in-class BaaS

Commvault's Entire Portfolio Shines Across All Ratings for Enterprise and SMB

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a "Frontrunner" and an "Outperformer" in its most recent reports: GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises and GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.

Each GigaOm Radar Report weighs and rates vendors by execution, roadmap and ability to innovate. The Commvault Platform and Metallic SaaS portfolio scored the highest possible ratings in Key Criteria of cyber resiliency, data management and governance, Kubernetes support, BaaS and breadth of solution.

Commvault was also named a "Leader" and "Outperformer" in the firm's most recent report on backup solutions for Kubernetes-based applications, the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection. GigaOm gave Commvault high marks as having a backup solution that supports more than Kubernetes workloads, making it suitable for hybrid applications that run across Kubernetes, VMs, and cloud services, consolidating backup operations on a single platform.

"Commvault's data protection solution can manage and protect a broad ecosystem of workloads across physical servers, VMs, the cloud, containers, SaaS, and more. The solution goes beyond data protection and extends into security and data management," said Max Mortillaro, Analyst, Data, Analytics and AI, GigaOm. "Organizations can choose either an on-premise, self-managed consumption model, or a full BaaS approach with Metallic SaaS. The portfolio also includes storage capabilities with HyperScale X appliances or Commvault Distributed Storage."

"It's an honor that Commvault's best-in-class data protection software is being acknowledged for its broad set of services, excellent cyber resiliency and regulatory compliance features," said Rangaraaj Rajagopalan, Vice President of Products, Commvault. "We are committed to delivering our intelligent data services for the broadest range of platforms, with flexible delivery models."

Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Large Enterprises

The GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection: Large Enterprises, focuses on solutions suited for large enterprises and cloud and managed service providers (CSPs/MSPs), and specialized use cases. According to the report, "Commvault delivers a comprehensive hybrid cloud data protection portfolio with excellent data management and cyber resiliency capabilities. It also offers one of the best BaaS solutions available in the market with Metallic, an offering that's constantly growing its services and available locations."

Protecting Hybrid Clouds for SMBs

It goes without saying that some enterprise solutions may also be suitable for SMBs, especially since they face a lot of the same challenges as enterprise organizations and do so with fewer resources. For example, the companion GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses states that the steady adoption of SaaS applications, an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, and growing threats like ransomware attacks are posing serious problems for SMBs.

Commvault's Metallic portfolio is designed to be suitable for SMBs, increasingly complex regulatory landscapes, and address growing threats like ransomware attacks. GigaOm says, "Commvault impresses with an innovation-driven approach, thanks to its fast-moving BaaS offering, branded as Metallic SaaS. Metallic supports a broad set of workloads, offers wide, global coverage across geographies, implements great cyber resiliency features and regulatory compliance, and provides a best-in-class BaaS experience."

Find out how Commvault and our Metallic SaaS portfolio stood out versus the competition in GigaOm's latest reports.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,800 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

